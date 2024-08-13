Primera police investigate shooting in 'possible drug deal gone bad'

The Primera Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with minor injuries.

Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino said the shooting occurred Monday at around 7:45 p.m. at the Sun Quest Apartments.

Trevino said they received reports of a man that had been shot. Preliminary investigation determined that the shooting was a result of a "possible narcotic transaction gone bad."

The investigation revealed the victim was sitting inside his car with an unknown male when a Malibu car parked behind the victim's car, according to Trevino. A male suspect exited the Malibu and began firing shots into the victim's car.

Trevino said the victim received minor injuries to his right arm that appeared to have been caused by glass fragments when the bullets hit the car windows.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released later that evening.

Primera police, with assistance from the Harlingen Police Department, continue to interview witnesses to identify all suspects involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Primera Police Department at 956-536-0776.