Progreso mayor remains in federal custody on drug trafficking charges

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis will remain in federal custody as he faces drug trafficking charges.

Alanis went before a federal judge on Tuesday, where the charges were explained; they include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

RELATED STORY: Progreso mayor arrested on drug charges, faces federal court Tuesday

His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Brownsville Federal Courthouse.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos says despite being in the custody of U.S. Marshals, Alanis is still serving as mayor until he is proven guilty.