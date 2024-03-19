Progreso mayor remains in federal custody on drug trafficking charges
Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis will remain in federal custody as he faces drug trafficking charges.
Alanis went before a federal judge on Tuesday, where the charges were explained; they include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
RELATED STORY: Progreso mayor arrested on drug charges, faces federal court Tuesday
His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Brownsville Federal Courthouse.
Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos says despite being in the custody of U.S. Marshals, Alanis is still serving as mayor until he is proven guilty.
