Progreso police chief files lawsuit against city over unpaid overtime

The Progreso police chief is suing the city over two years of unpaid overtime related to the care of an “aggressive” police canine, according to a lawsuit.

Progreso Police Chief Cesar H. Solis filed the federal lawsuit on Friday, court records show.

According to the lawsuit, the Progreso assistant city manager instructed Solis to care for “Ozzy,” a police canine, in April 2022.

Ozzy, a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, had previously bitten two city employees, the lawsuit stated.

“An aggressive canine, Ozzy prevented (and still prevents) the chief and his family from playing in the chief’s backyard,” the lawsuit stated. “In fact, Ozzy bit a visitor in March of 2024, ripping her leggings.”

Solis, who was paid $26.93 per hour, was not paid overtime for caring for Ozzy from May 2022 through May 31, 2024, the lawsuit stated.

The city also refused to reimburse Solis for any expenses related to handling, caring and feeding Ozzy, according to the lawsuit.

Solis is seeking overtime compensation and actual and compensatory damages.

Court records show a hearing is set for Nov. 7, 2024.