Property values jump for some Valley residents

Property values are up locally and across the country, but there are ways to save money.

Norma Martinez says she got a big surprise when she saw how much her property is now worth. Martinez said she'll now have to pay an exaggerated amount of money in property taxes, from $1,700 to $2,100.

Jorge González, the Hidalgo County Asst. Chief appraiser, says residents have 30 days to file a protest. According to Gonzalez, if you get a notification in the mail from the county appraisal district, it’s likely your property value went up by at least $1,000 more.

Property owners have from April 22 until May 23 to protest your property's value, but you’ll have to bring evidence.

“If you have any issues with the house, any deficiencies,” Gonzalez said. “Foundation issues, cracked walls, your neighborhood, the age of the house, you have a leaky roof, you have mold, any kind of report that justifies that - current report."

Gonzalez adds that increased property values appear to be a national trend, especially in places with fewer housing options.

To file a protest form in your county, click on any of the links below:

Cameron County Appraisal District: https://www.cameroncad.org/forms-arb.html

Hidalgo County Appraisal District: https://hidalgoad.org/property-tax-forms/

Starr County Appraisal District: http://www.starrcad.org/Forms

Willacy County Appraisal District: https://willacycad.org/forms/