PSJA ISD offers free medical screening through health on wheels event

About 20 people received free health services Thursday through PSJA ISD.

The district held a Health and Safety on Wheels community outreach event at Parkview Village in Pharr.

As part of the event, free blood pressure and blood sugar checks and diabetes screenings were provided.

“This is an area where we do have a lot of our student population,” PSJA ISD Police chief Rolando Garcia said. “So we want to be able to come out and help grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles that can't get out to a doctor regularly and just offer them some support and peace of mind.”

PSJA ISD will hold another Health and Safety on Wheels community outreach event for the public on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Junior’s Supermarket located at 108 State Hwy 495 at 9:30 a.m.