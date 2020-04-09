PSJA ISD provides virtual counseling to students during pandemic

PHARR – The coronavirus pandemic has forced change across the Rio Grande Valley. In education, the classroom is now a student’s home. Some children adjust to change easier than others.

Staying at home everyday is the new reality for families in the Valley.

To help with the transition and coronavirus-related stress, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District partnered with Alliance Case and Family Solutions, a social services agency specializing in outpatient mental health counseling.

The virtual counseling service is aimed to help PSJA students and their families cope.

