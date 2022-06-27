PSJA North Eliminated After 3OT Loss to A&M Consol.

COLLEGE STATION - The 7-on-7 State tournament run for the PSJA North Raiders ended in the opening round on Saturday after a loss to A&M Consolidated in triple overtime 34-32. Check out the re-cap from bracket play in the video above.

Bracket play scores for all five RGV teams competing are below.

Championship Bracket

A&M Consolidated 34, PSJA North 32 - 3OT

Consolation Bracket

Lake Travis 28, Sharyland 14

Cinco Ranch 25, San Benito 22

Willis 42, McAllen Rowe 7

Austin LBJ 39, Mission 6