PSJA North's Elijah De La Garza Signs With Trinity

MISSION - Star PSJA North guard Elijah De La Garza made his college future official on Thursday as he signed with Trinity University in San Antonio.

De La Garza, one of the valley's best scorers over a four-year varsity career that began at Mission Veterans, scored 2444 points in his career and this season led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 averaging 26.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 18 games this season, according to RGV Sports.

De La Garza, said he has been working out under his father Romeo as young child. Romeo De La Garza was his first varsity head coach with the Patriots. After leaving Mission Veterans to become an assistant at PSJA North, the younger De La Garza joined his father and continued a stellar high school basketball career.