Public encouraged to avoid handling any debris from SpaceX launch

Cameron County extended the closure of Boca Chica Beach and a portion of Highway Four leading up to the SpaceX launch site.

The road was supposed to reopen at 2 p.m. Friday but was extended to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the closure of State Highway Four is for the purpose of protecting public health and safety from continuing threat towards clean up efforts.

Because it is a SpaceX clean up, the county couldn't comment on why it was taking longer.

The county also put out a SpaceX recovery notice. In that notice, it says if you believe you have identified a piece of debris, do not try to handle it directly.

The public should instead contact the SpaceX debris hotline to report damage. The notice also says if you have concerns about an immediate hazard to contact your local law enforcement.

A source says that they were out at the Gulf of Mexico, and it's already clear with no floating debris, but they say that there's road damage with lots of dirt over the main road leading to the beach.

People are encouraged to contact 1-866-623-0234 to report debris or damage, just leave your name, number and brief description of what was discovered and where.

You can also leave an email at recovery@spacex.com.

