Public meetings to discuss SpaceX proposal for 25 Starship launches per year set for next week

The public will soon have the opportunity to give their opinion on SpaceX’s proposal to launch their Starship vehicle 25 times a year from their Boca Chica location.

The public meetings are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s permit review process.

The permit review is based on an environmental report that came out in November that included details on the impacts of the launches.

READ MORE: New SpaceX environmental review released as FAA considers request for up to 25 launches per year

The review addressed issues such as pollution, traffic, and launch safety.

The public meetings are set for:

· Tuesday, January 7, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Texas Southmost College, Jacob Brown Auditorium, 600 International Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78520

· Thursday, January 9, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, Queen Isabella Room, 309 E Railroad Avenue, Port Isabel, TX 78578

· Virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025; 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT

Public comments can also be submitted to www.regulations.gov under Docket No. FAA-2024-2006.

They can also be mailed to Amy Hanson, FAA Environmental Specialist, SpaceX EA, c/o ICF, 1902 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190, or delivered in written or verbal form during a public meeting.

Click here for a full schedule.

Watch the video above for the full story.