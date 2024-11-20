New SpaceX environmental review released as FAA considers request for up to 25 launches per year

SpaceX is seeking federal approval to have up to 25 launches and landings of their Starship vehicle per year from their Boca Chica site.

A 160-page environmental review from the Federal Aviation Administration addresses issues such as pollution, traffic and launch safety.

In the review released after SpaceX's sixth Starship launch, the FAA also included more details on the impacts of launch noises, and the deluge water dampening system under the rocket.

One new requirement will be to maintain retention ponds so the water doesn't spill, and test for contaminants in the water within 0.6 miles of the launch site.

In their draft report of the launch approval, FAA regulators found "all pertinent conditions and requirements of the prior approval have been met or will be met."

The new permit would mean about two launches per month. Before the FAA makes a decision on the approval, multiple public meetings will be held in January to discuss the permit.

The public meetings are set for:

· Tuesday, January 7, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Texas Southmost College, Jacob Brown Auditorium, 600 International Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78520

· Thursday, January 9, 2025; 1:00 PM–3:00 PM & 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, Queen Isabella Room, 309 E Railroad Avenue, Port Isabel, TX 78578

· Virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025; 5:30 PM–7:30 PM CT

Public comments can also be submitted to www.regulations.gov under Docket No. FAA-2024-2006.

They can also be mailed to Amy Hanson, FAA Environmental Specialist, SpaceX EA, c/o ICF, 1902 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190, or delivered in written or verbal form during a public meeting.

More information on the request is available online.

SpaceX is also seeking approval on separate requests regarding its launchpad water system and a proposal to dump treated wastewater into the South Bay.

