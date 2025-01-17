x

Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
3 hours 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 5:48 PM January 17, 2025 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days