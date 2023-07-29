Questions Loom Among Recipients, Applicants of Immigration Assistance
MCALLEN – Using public benefits services will not be a determination to be in the county legally.
The proposed regulation, known as public charge rule, was blocked.
The idea behind it is still causing some concerns for immigrants seeking medical and financial assistance.
A Rio Grande Valley WIC office and lawyers have prepared their staff to let families know there is no change.
However, they are seeing more clients with questions and some stopping their benefits altogether.
Watch the video above for the full report.
