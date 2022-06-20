x

Raiders Qualify for 7 on 7 State Championship for First Time

8 hours 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, June 19 2022 Jun 19, 2022 June 19, 2022 3:56 PM June 19, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders are usually known as a team that runs the ball, but for the first time this season, their 7 on 7 squad has been dominating as they beat the Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots to punch their ticket to the State tournament in College Station. Watch above for more:

