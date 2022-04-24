Rallies held across the country in support of Melissa Lucio

Multiple cities across the country held rallies in support of a Harlingen woman on death row.

Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on Wednesday after she was convicted of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008.

Lucio’s lawyers say they have evidence that proves her innocence, and are calling for her execution to be halted.

Rallies were held on Saturday in the cities of:

• Atlanta, GA

• Austin, TX

• Boston, MA

• Brownsville, TX

• Cleveland, OH

• Columbus, OH

• Dallas, TX

• El Paso, TX

• Fort Worth, TX

• Greensboro, NC

• Harlingen, TX

• Houston, TX

• Los Angeles, CA

• Minneapolis, MN

• San Antonio, TX

• Washington, DC

A prayer vigil is expected to be held Sunday in Brownsville at the Linear Park Amphitheater at 4 p.m.

The non-profit group Death Penalty Accident also announced a vigil that is set for Monday in Austin outside the office of Gov. Greg Abbott in the Texas State Capital.

Local faith leaders also called for the execution to be halted, with Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores leading the community in a prayer vigil at the San Juan basilica on Friday.

Lucio’s case is also drawing the attention of lawmakers.

"We're not saying that Ms. Lucio is innocent, we're not saying she's guilty, we're saying for the board to provide her some clemency, so we can get her into a trial,” state Rep. James White (R-Hillister) said.

More than 335,000people have signed petitions calling on the Cameron County District Attorney to withdraw the execution warrant and reinvestigate the case.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole says it'll announce their decision on Lucio’s request for a stay of execution on Monday, April 25.