Prayer vigil held for Harlingen woman set to be executed next week

The case that has captured the nation received a hand of faith Friday as Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores led the community in a prayer vigil in support of a Harlingen woman on death row.

Melissa Lucio is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, April 27.

Lucio was convicted in 2008 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, but her lawyers say there’s new evidence that proves her innocence.

During the vigil that was attended by members of Lucio’s family, Bishop Flores delivered a simple message.

“I think there's a sense that this is kind of a moment for us as a community to say, ‘We need to stop killing people to solve our problems,’” Flores said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole previously said they can put a stop to the execution two days prior to it, unless otherwise stated.

“I don't sleep, I want to go to sleep and wake up until this day is over,” Lucio’s sister – Sonya Valencia – said at the vigil. “I sometimes scold at my husband and I know it's not his fault, it's just the pressure we're under, and it's scary."

Valencia said her sister is prepared to join her daughter Mariah should the execution move forward, though everyone is praying that doesn't happen.

“We've already lost 15 years with my sister,” Valencia said. “But I'm still faithful, and I'm very hopeful that I’m going to hug my sister soon.”