Raymondville recibirá centro educativo y de apoyo familiar este verano
Un nuevo centro que ofrecerá servicios como consejería y clases educativas llegará a Raymondville, este verano.
Este centro ayudará a los estudiantes y sus familias a abordar necesidades sociales, emocionales y de salud mental.
Llega gracias a una subvención de más de $500.000 dólares que el distrito escolar recibió por parte de TEA, la agencia de educación de Texas.
