Raymondville recibirá centro educativo y de apoyo familiar este verano

4 hours 30 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 5:59 PM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Un nuevo centro que ofrecerá servicios como consejería y clases educativas llegará a Raymondville, este verano.

Este centro ayudará a los estudiantes y sus familias a abordar necesidades sociales, emocionales y de salud mental.

Llega gracias a una subvención de más de $500.000 dólares que el distrito escolar recibió por parte de TEA, la agencia de educación de Texas.

