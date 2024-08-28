Raymondville restaurant fire caused by grease buildup

The Raymondville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Vaqueros Restaurant on Wednesday morning.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said the fire is happening on the corner of 10th Street and Hidalgo Avenue.

Raymondville Fire Chief Oscar Gutierrez said the cause of the fire was grease build up. More than 50 percent of ventilation grease tubing had buildup.

The sheriff's office said traffic control is being conducted as firefighters attempt to put out the fire, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.