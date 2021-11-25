Real Christmas trees in limited stock, expected to sell quick

Real trees for Christmas are expected to be in short supply, like many other holiday items, this season.

Manager at Farmer’s Select Christmas Tree Lot in McAllen, Alicia Conner, says her family has sold, flocked, and prepared trees in the Valley for more than 20 years.

While the lot, nestled near the intersection of Nolana and McColl, has thousands of pine trees, Conner says there are not as many as they had hoped for this season.

“We were trying to get some more, but it’s impossible,” Conner said. “The problem over there in the West Coast— all these fires have taken a lot of trees. They have a shortage.”

She says the shortage has led to a 25% price increase per tree.

