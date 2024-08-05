Record-breaking 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 3,429 pounds of alleged methamphetamine at the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, the largest ever in port history, according to a CBP news release.

Officers at the bridge encountered a tractor-trailer making entry from Mexico on August 1, according to the release.

According to the news release, the trailer was selected for inspection. After inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,488 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 3,429.60 pounds concealed within the shipment of lettuce.

This seizure is the "largest methamphetamine encounter in the history of the Hidalgo Port of Entry" and has a street value of over $48 million, according to the news release.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.