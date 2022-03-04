Records: 3 arrested in drug bust outside Bass Pro Shop in Harlingen

Federal court records reveal new information in the arrest of three men connected to a drug bust in Harlingen.

Florentino Trevino, Jesus Zuniga and Jonathan Macias were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to deliver two kilos of cocaine to an FBI informant, according to the criminal complaints against them.

The investigation began last month when FBI agents began looking into Trevino, who was a cocaine trafficker in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, the criminal complaint stated.

Trevino allegedly told the FBI informant he had access to 20 kilos of cocaine at a stash house in Brownsville and agreed to sell two kilos of them for $21,500 each.

The informant and Trevino agreed to meet at a Family Dollar in Rancho Viejo on Tuesday, but Trevino canceled the sale because he was unable to find someone to deliver the drugs, records say.

Trevino contacted the informant the following day to meet him at Bass Pro Shop in Harlingen, where he was waiting in a vehicle driven by Macias, who had an AK-47.

Zuniga arrived at the business with the cocaine and armed with a handgun, according to records.

All three men were taken to the Brownsville FBI office, where Macias said his wife was a law enforcement officer who would leave him once she “found out what he was doing,” the complaint stated.

The men are being held without bond and have a hearing set for March 21.