Records: Former Edinburg juvenile corrections officer provided vape pens to inmate

A former juvenile correctional officer was arrested after receiving $240 from an inmate's mother in exchange for vape pens, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Jacquevias Watkins, 34, was arrested on Oct. 1 on a bribery charge in connection with the alleged incident, jail records show.

According to the affidavit, Watkins had been employed at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg since February 2023.

Watkins’ body camera footage captured the moment he removed a vape pen from his boot and handed it to a juvenile inmate, the affidavit stated.

In a statement, the juvenile said his mother paid for vape pens through Cashapp, and that Watkins had done similar transactions multiple times, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant on Watkins’ Cashapp account revealed two transactions from the juvenile’s mother that totaled $240.

Hidalgo County jail records show Watkins was released on a $30,000 bond on Oct. 2.