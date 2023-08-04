Records: McAllen man jailed on aggravated assault charge after stabbing mistress

A McAllen man is jailed on multiple charges after police say he stabbed his mistress, who said she tried to break up with him.

Paulino Cardenas faces charges of aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the stabbing, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Cardenas was arrested on July 24 after his mistress reported the assault to authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, a Texas Game Warden officer was waved down by a woman at the 4500 block of south 10th Street who said she jumped out of her boyfriend’s vehicle after he stabbed her.

The complaint states Cardenas was dropping the woman off at her home in San Juan so he could pick up his wife. When the woman told Cardenas she wanted to break up with him, he “became angry” and “refused to accept the breakup.”

Cardenas stabbed the woman on her left leg and arm, the complaint alleged. The woman then jumped out of the vehicle.

Responding officers with the McAllen Police Department searched for Cardenas at his home, but his wife said he wasn’t there, according to the complaint.

Cardenas was found at the Aloha Inn motel attempting to clean up the victim’s blood, the complaint said.

Cardenas’ bond was set at $87,000.