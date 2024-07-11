Records: Mission teen accused of causing deadly 18-wheeler crash didn't have a valid driver's license

The Mission teen charged in the death of an 18-wheeler driver who drove into a home last month told investigators he didn’t have a driver’s license, according to records obtained by Channel 5 News.

Jose Osvaldo Sanchez, 18, turned himself in to the Mission Police Department on Tuesday in connection with the crash and was arraigned that same day on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

A probable cause affidavit released new details of Sanchez’s alleged involvement in the crash that killed 52-year-old Anastacio Martinez Jr.

Officers with the Mission Police Department responded to the June 29 crash shortly after 9 a.m. near the area of 2605 West I-2 after the 18-wheeler driven by Martinez crashed into an unoccupied home.

An officer at the scene found Sanchez walking away from a 2013 Fiat passenger car that was heavily damaged, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez told police at the scene he was traveling eastbound on the outside lane of the expressway “behind another slower vehicle” and activated his left turn signal to merge into the middle lane.

“After checking his blind spot, he changed lanes and was struck by someone, causing him to roll over,” the affidavit stated.

Footage of the crash shows the 18-wheeler veering off the roadway and crashing into the home, while the Fiat rolls over multiple times and lands near a neighboring business.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez was questioned later that morning at the hospital and repeated his claim of changing lanes after making sure no one was in the middle lane, adding that he was late to work that morning.

“Mr. Sanchez was asked if he has a valid Texas driver license [sic], and he said he did not,” the affidavit stated.

Police reviewed footage of the crash from a neighboring business that showed there were no vehicles seen in front of the Fiat that would’ve caused Sanchez to change lanes, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states police also reviewed dashcam footage from the 18-wheeler that showed the Fiat drove out of its lane and into the 18-wheeler’s lane, causing the crash.

“The Fiat caused the Freightliner driver to lose control of his vehicle and eventually redirect to the right, leaving the roadway and crashing onto an empty residence location,” the affidavit stated, adding that Martinez died upon impact.

The cause of death for Martinez was ruled as “multiple traumatic injuries with possible (traumatic) asphyxia,” according to the report.

Hidalgo County jail records show Sanchez was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday.