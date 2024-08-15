Records reveal new details in McAllen homicide investigation

The suspect in the death of a man from El Salvador argued with the victim over a machete, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Hector Neptaly Reyez Mendoza was arrested on a murder charge on July 27 in connection with the investigation, according to McAllen police spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Mendoza’s arrest was announced on Wednesday. Details of the arrest weren't immediately available.

READ MORE: Records: Body of McAllen homicide victim found in suspect’s room

According to previous reports, the decomposing body of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto Molina was found in Mendoza's bedroom at a residence at the 2000 block of Houston Avenue on June 6.

A welfare concern had been placed for Molina on June 5 as he had not been seen since June 3, according to previous reports.

According to the complaint, Mendoza’s room was locked with a padlock. When detectives entered the room, they found Molina’s body on Mendoza’s bed covered in blankets and clothes.

“Detectives observed multiple deep lacerations to his head that appeared to be caused by a large sharp blade,” the complaint stated. “Detectives observed in plain view an empty machete sheath hanging on the wall in another area of the residence."

Individuals who lived at the residence said Mendoza and Molina had previously argued over Mendoza taking Molina’s machete, according to the complaint.

The detectives were told on June 4, Mendoza was “sweaty and claimed that he had locked himself out of his room” and asked for money and left the location, the complaint stated.

The cause of death was listed as multiple chop wounds to the head.

Police previously arrested Mario Nelson Amaya, 57, on a charge of false report to a peace officer in connection with the investigation. Amaya also lived at the residence Molina and Mendoza lived in.

According to a criminal complaint, Amaya said he knew Molina was killed with a machete, despite detectives not providing him that information.

Amaya then denied saying he knew how Molina died, the complaint stated. Jail records show Amaya was released from custody on June 9 on a $2,000 bond.

Mendoza's bond was set at $1 million.