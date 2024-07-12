Records: Surveillance footage shows deadly Mission shooting

Surveillance footage captured the moment an accused killer in Mission walked away from his victim, then turned around and shot him, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Before police viewed the footage, Esdras Elias Ortiz told investigators he shot and killed the man in self-defense, the affidavit added.

Ortiz was arrested in connection with the July 1 shooting at the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado Street that police said killed Yorman Jovani Reta.

Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez previously said Ortiz allegedly shot Reta at his girlfriend’s house while dropping off some of his birthday cake.

According to the complaint, officers with the Mission Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area, where they found an unresponsive Reta with gunshot wounds to the head.

Reta’s girlfriend — Jessica Lee Herrera — told police she and the victim were at home washing dishes when they heard a knock at the door, and Reta went to see who was at the door, according to the complaint.

Herrera told police she then heard an argument, followed by several gunshots, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Herrera said she went outside and “saw her boyfriend on the ground with gunshot wounds and barely breathing.”

Herrera told police officers she saw Ortiz, who she identified as a “long-time friend” with a gun advancing toward Reta “to shoot him again, but she managed to overpower him, getting him to leave,” the complaint stated.

Six spent casings were recovered at the scene.

According to the complaint. Ortiz was found at a secondary location, and said in a statement to police he shot Reta several times in self-defense.

The following day, police viewed surveillance footage from a neighbor. According to the complaint, the footage showed Ortiz walking away from Reta, and then turning around and begin shooting at the victim.

Reta sustained several gunshot wounds to the head and left side of the body, the complaint stated.

Jail records show Ortiz remains in custody on a $2 million bond.