Records: Video shows Roma daycare owner yelling, slapping child

The Roma Police Department obtained a video that showed daycare owner Marielva Garza slapping a little girl on the hand twice and yelling at her in Spanish, according to the affidavit.

The incident was recorded on September 5 by a boy who attends Kids Corner Daycare in Roma. The boy's mother, identified as Sarahi Salas, saw the video on October 15 and showed it to the victim's mother, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim's mother went to the Roma Police Department and asked to speak to an officer to report the abuse.

The mother said she was contacted by Salas via Facebook and spoke with her after exchanging phone numbers. Salas then explained to the victim's mother what happened and showed her the video, according to the report.

The report said the video showed Garza yelling at the victim in Spanish and slapping her right hand twice. Salas said her son recorded the video with his cellphone.

Garza was arrested and charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily harm. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Garza is currently out on bond and police say the child is doing ok.