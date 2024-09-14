Region One Esports Summit to help Valley students develop critical thinking skills

Anyone looking to learn more about Esports or simply want to get involved, Region One has got you covered with an Esports Summit.

Region One Administrator for Instructional Technology and Library Services Miguel Chuca speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on what skills this summit can teach students and how teachers can get involved.

The Esports Summit is scheduled for Sept. 20.

For more information, click here.