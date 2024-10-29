Region One grant can help Valley schools provide mental health services for students

In the Rio Grande Valley and across the state, there is a shortage of mental health professionals in schools.

"98 percent of our 254 counties in Texas lack support in mental health," Region One Service Center Deputy Director Dr. Judith Solis said.

To help close the gap, the Department of Education awarded Region One a $5 million grant.

"We are going to have the opportunity to help adults in the sense that if a teacher or a counselor wants to move up in their education and get a degree in mental health, we provide support," Solis said.

She says several Valley school district teachers, social workers and counselors can sign up to get help paying for their tuition and books to further their education in the mental health field.

"They are going to be helping with funding and breaking down those obstacles that people may have to continue their education," Sharyland Independent School District Director of Guidance and Counseling Dr. Lorene Bazan said.

Bazan says district-wide, there is currently about 35 counselors, and she's glad Sharyland ISD now has extra support, because she recognizes the need to have more trained mental health staff across Valley school districts.

School officials interested in signing up to further their education in the mental health field can contact Region One at 956-984-6000.