Region One, UTRGV partnership to help address mental health in rural schools

Region One is starting a new program looking to bring University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate students into rural school campuses with the goal to address mental health needs.

This was the first semester of this program.

Currently, it's made up of one student intern who is helping make a difference at Hidalgo Independent School District.

Hidalgo ISD is the first school district to be a part of this partnership pilot program between Region One and UTRGV.

It allows grad school interns on campus to gain real insight on the needs of mental health resources in schools.

This is the first semester the program is being implemented at Ida Diaz Junior High School. An intern spends two to three days a week on campus and sees about 10 to 15 students a week.

This not only helps the grad student get real life experience, but also helps the kids talk about the problems they're facing at school or at home.

Experts say the need for mental health resources is still there.

"They have a [communication] room where she is able to host and help their needs. She is helping them regulate their mood, she is helping deescalate situations that students and staff are finding themselves in," Director of Counseling and Mental Health Yovann Salinas said.

Kids across the state are experiencing a mental health crisis. Sometimes it starts in the classroom.

According to the TEA, more than 420,000 kids in Texas experience bullying and 22 percent of high school students in Texas considered taking their life last year.

Some school districts don't have the funding to hire more counselors, so this new program is helping fill that need.

Grad students at the UTRGV School of Rehabilitation Services and Counseling are able to be a part of the program and get real world experience.

Grad student Alondra Medina says that experience has been invaluable in her path with interacting with students at Hidalgo ISD.

"Having to use my English and Spanish skills in a more professional way that speaks to my knowledge of my counseling skills and also the theories I have learned in my masters program," Medina said. "Speaking with the students at the junior high is leaning more to Spanish speaking."

Grad school interns are under the watch of certified counselors. These students are able to put their skills to work and make a difference in a kid's life.

Just last year, more than 52,000 teachers and staff across Texas were trained in mental health and first aid.

Region One wants to continue building this program, and they want to add more school districts to fill the need.