Regional water utility conference underway in McAllen
A regional water utility conference is underway at the McAllen Convention Center.
The conference started Wednesday and has utility workers from across the Rio Grande Valley in attendance.
The utility workers are meeting with vendors and industry experts about new technology to enhance water treatment and conservation.
The conference wraps up on Friday.
