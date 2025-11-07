x

Regional water utility conference underway in McAllen

Regional water utility conference underway in McAllen
4 hours 12 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 11:28 PM November 06, 2025 in News - Local

A regional water utility conference is underway at the McAllen Convention Center.

The conference started Wednesday and has utility workers from across the Rio Grande Valley in attendance.

The utility workers are meeting with vendors and industry experts about new technology to enhance water treatment and conservation.

The conference wraps up on Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days