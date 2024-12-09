Registration underway for annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway in McAllen

The city of McAllen is inviting the community to register their children to the city’s annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway,

The giveaway has been going on for over 20 years. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 a.m. at McAllen Municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

The children attending the giveaway must be under the age of 12, and be present for the giveaway where they will receive a toy, a snack and a drink.

Parents are being asked to register their children for the event at the McAllen Police Department, located at 1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

Registration kicked off on Monday, Dec. 9 and runs Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 18.

To register, bring proof of the child’s age.

Watch the video above for the full story.