Religious Leaders Visit Children in RGV Migrant Shelters
WESLACO – Several religious leaders came to the Rio Grande Valley to visit children in migrant shelters on Monday.
Cardinal Daniel N. Dinardo of Texas led a total of five fellow bishops on the visit.
They visited both the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen as well as Casa Padre in Brownsville.
