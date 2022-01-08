x

Religious Leaders Visit Children in RGV Migrant Shelters

WESLACO – Several religious leaders came to the Rio Grande Valley to visit children in migrant shelters on Monday.

Cardinal Daniel N. Dinardo of Texas led a total of five fellow bishops on the visit.

They visited both the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen as well as Casa Padre in Brownsville.

