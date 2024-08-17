Renovations complete at McAllen Memorial stadium press box

After two years of construction, McAllen ISD's $4 million press box is finally complete.

Channel 5 News was given a tour of the new press box at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium that’s ready in time for football season.

It's a special moment for McAllen ISD's Celso Gonzalez, who's going on his 27th year announcing the district's football games.

He remembers working up in the old press box that was originally built in 1975.

“If the air condition was working, we were very happy. If it wasn't, it was gonna be a long night,” Gonzalez said.

The new press box now has air conditioning, restrooms, and an elevator to accommodate anyone with physical challenges — making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“There's a lot of new things that help the personnel that are working the event, and of course that in turn allows them to enhance the experience for spectators,” McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May said.

At 87 feet tall and 52 hundred square feet, the new press box is more than 10 times larger than the previous one.

The new press box also has multipurpose rooms for training or hospitality.

The city of McAllen chipped in $1 million for the renovations, while the school district covered the remaining $3 million.

