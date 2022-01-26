Report: Hidalgo County COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to 457

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 385 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All seven deceased individuals were unvaccinated, according to the report. The youngest victim was an Edinburg man in his 20s.

The 385 new cases include 184 confirmed cases and 201 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 46 12-19 45 20s 94 30s 56 40s 53 50s 40 60s 27 70+ 24 Total: 385

The county also reported 457 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 66 patients from Tuesday, when the county reported 284 new cases and 391 COVID-hospitalizations.

The 457 hospitalized patients include 395 adults and 62 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 92 of them are in intensive care units. They include 89 adults and three children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 297 new staff infections and 782 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 2,858 staff members and 10,049 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 129,785 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,592 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 397 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.

