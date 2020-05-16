Researchers believe to have found solution to disinfect face masks for medical professionals

As the coronavirus spread, demand for face masks grew. The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston knew a problem was ahead.

Researchers wanted to reuse masks. They knew the virus stops when heated past 150 degrees, according to Professor Miguel Grimaldo, biological containment director.

Grimaldo says his team tested a system that works to clean N95 masks used in hospitals by steam heating.

Researchers tested heating the masks to 250 degrees to kill not only the coronavirus, but other germs too. In many cases, it worked.

Grimaldo also explained what people who are not using N95 masks can do.

