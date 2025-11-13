Resident speaks out over ‘swarm’ of mosquitoes in La Feria neighborhood

Cooler evenings usually mean more time outdoors.

But for people in La Feria's Brooks Estates, mosquitoes are making that impossible.

“About three weeks ago, it started swarming pretty badly,” Francis Villalba told Channel 5 News on Wednesday. “It’s basically a whole sheet of very visible, close together swarms of mosquitos all over the wall, all over the windows, the front door, the back door — even walking around in freshly cut grass."

Villalba has lived in the neighborhood off of South Main Street for three years. She said the mosquitoes are a nuisance that are causing concerns.

“I have a disabled veteran father who is bedridden, so keeping his quarters mosquito free so his health won’t be affected further has become a hassle,” Villalba said.

Villalba also has small children she's worried about. She said she is doing everything she can to keep the mosquitoes out of her home, but the amount of mosquitoes is too much for her to take on herself.

Villalba said she's called the city twice to ask about mosquito spraying and hasn’t received a straight answer.

“We’ve spent a lot of money trying to mitigate this thing,” Villalba said.

Channel 5 News reached out to La Feria City Manager Frank Rios. Rios said mosquito spraying would begin across the city on Wednesday evening, and would continue through the weekend.

The city posted the schedule on their Facebook page following the conversation with Rios.

Villalba said she hopes the city follows through.

“We want to see action from the city,” Villalba said.

Watch the video above for the full story.