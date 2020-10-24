Residents of Edinburg apartment complex concerned about lack of electricity in common areas

When the lights went out at The Residence At Edinburg, the residents called Channel 5 News.

Residents said they were frustrated after the lights stopped working in common areas of the apartment complex.

"I sent them an email," said a resident who spoke with Channel 5 News on the condition of anonymity. "And mentioned it to them. And no response."

Channel 5 News went to the leasing office to ask about the situation. Management declined to comment.

The Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, though, said an account had an outstanding balance.

"We were aware, actually, of the problem at The Residence at Edinburg. Unfortunately, we noticed there was an outstanding balance on the account," said Luis Reyes, a spokesman for MVEC. "The system — we have an automated system that automatically disconnects the meters — but as soon as we were aware of the problem, we immediately contacted the owner and we are working with them so that we can reconnect all the meters at this time."

MVEC resolved the problem within hours of being contacted by Channel 5 News.

