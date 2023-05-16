Residents step up to assist crews in cleanup efforts in Laguna Heights

Irma Salinas and her family live in Los Fresnos, but her parents still lived in her childhood home on Wilson Street in Laguna Heights.

She says it's been their home for over 20 years, and now it's gone, destroyed by a tornado in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They weren't aware of the damages. They thought it was just a few broken windows, but once we came over and assessed the damages, we realized it was worse than we thought that anybody realized," Salinas said.

Salinas says a lot of her family got together early to help clean, check to see if the cars still worked and take a look at all the damages.

"We can see there's a stove top microwave on the roof, and we believe that water leaked through there. We can see the siding on the trailer is almost all gone," Salinas said.

Cameron County Officials say crews have also been working nonstop, helping residents cut trees, remove debris from their yards and working to get the electricity restored.

"So the task I had today is to restore power for individuals in the affected area, in the disaster area, so we have crews working hard, as you can see working on light poles," Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr. said.

Esquivel says law enforcement will be patrolling the area to keep looters away.

"If we know that there's still no power, the shelter at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center will remain open for individuals who do not have power or who do not have a place to stay," Esquivel said.

County officials also ask Laguna Heights residents to keep their pets restrained within their property to make sure cleanup crews and volunteers can work safely.