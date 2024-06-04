Respite Center in McAllen celebrates 10 years

The Respite Center in McAllen is celebrating 10 years.

They first opened in June 2014 in the parish halls of Sacred Heart Church. Now, they have their own building where they help migrants waiting for court hearings.

The center offers showers, food, clothes and a warm place to stay before the migrants continue their journey.

"No matter what we face, from day one to today, it has always been the big heart. The people here in the Rio Grande Valley has been able to offer and give the suffering victims of trafficking, of abuse, that travel from so far away," Catholic Charities RGV Director Sister Norma Pimentel said.

The Respite Center is run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Since 2015, they've helped more than 23,000 people.