Restraining order against Cameron County sheriff remains in place

A Cameron county district court judge ruled that a restraining order against the Cameron County sheriff will remain in place until next week.

The restraining order was filed last week by the Cameron County Commissioners Court in a dispute over courthouse security.

Commissioners accused Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza of making unauthorized security changes at the county courts.

The judge ruled the restraining order will stay in place until Tuesday, April 27.