Retired Texas Ranger returns to stand in Cameron County murder trial

Former Texas Ranger Raul Garza returned to the stand on Wednesday in the murder trial against Soloman Campos Jr.

Garza assisted in the investigation into the disappearance and death of Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Retired Texas Ranger testifies in 'El Gallito' murder trial

Garza was cross-examined by the defense and explained to the jurors the reason he dug in the area where Gonzales was found.

He said the GPS location from Gonzales' phone showed where he was on the goat farm.

Garza also testified on the protective orders Gonzales had against some of his family members. He said while he did investigate them at the beginning, it did not play a part in his murder investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.