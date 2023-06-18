Reynosa city councilwoman back in custody

Reynosa City Councilwoman Dennise Ahumada is in Hidalgo County Jail.

Border patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint say they found more than 90-pounds of cocaine in Ahumada's vehicle last weekend.

They also said she told them she was taking the drugs to San Antonio, and it wasn't her first delivery. The Feds dropped her case on Friday, saying they didn't have enough probable cause.

After that, the Brooks County Sheriff issued a warrant for her arrest on Saturday. She's expected to be moved over to Brooks County during the week.