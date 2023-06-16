Reynosa city councilwoman detained in Hidalgo County on drug charge

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Reynosa city councilwoman who previously had a federal drug charge dismissed is detained in Hidalgo County on a similar charge.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez is detained at the Hidalgo County jail on a warrant out of Brooks County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Ahumada-Martinez was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 42 kilograms of cocaine hidden in her vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis signed an order to dismiss the drug charge due to a lack of probable cause, according to court records.

PREVIOUS STORY: Drug charge dismissed against Reynosa councilwoman arrested in cocaine bust

Ahumada-Martinez is now facing a drug charge on the local level, according to Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez.

“The norm has been that if the case is not accepted in the federal level, we adopt those cases,” Martinez said.

Ahumada-Martinez will remain at the Hidalgo County jail until the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office takes her into custody, Martinez said.