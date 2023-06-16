Drug charge dismissed against Reynosa councilwoman arrested in cocaine bust

A possession charge against a Reynosa city councilwoman was dismissed Thursday, days after her arrest in Falfurrias, court records indicate.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 42 kilograms of cocaine hidden in her vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

PREVIOUS STORY: Reynosa city councilwoman arrested in Falfurrias on drug charges

U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis signed an order to dismiss the drug charge due to a lack of probable cause, according to court records.

The complaint stated Ahumada-Martinez was transporting the narcotics to San Antonio, and she had made similar trips in the past.