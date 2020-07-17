RGV FC and San Antonio FC Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test

EDINBURG - RGV FC's scheduled South Texas Derby match against San Antonio FC schedule for Friday has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the Toros bubble of players and technical staff. No re-scheduled date has been announced yet.

The team's match was to be their home opener of the USL Championship return to play schedule.

The team released the following:

"The decision to postpone the match has been made out of an abundance of caution following one of the club’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19. The individual has been immediately isolated at home, is recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts from DHR, and all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed. "