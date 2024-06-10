RGV Hispanic Chamber holds first ever men's conference and expo
The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber will be holding the first ever men's conference and expo called The MANuel for Success.
RGV Hispanic Chamber Vice Chair of Media Rosio Villalobos gives details to Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny.
The conference will touch on topics such as financial literacy, resilience and leadership. Also, as part of Men's Mental Health Awareness Month for June, they will also discuss mental wellness.
The conference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 at the Mission Event Center. For more information, click here.
