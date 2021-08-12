RGV Man Files Complaint with City after Buying Expired Food

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man is worried for his family’s health after purchasing food from a grocery store that is expired.

He found several other expired items in the store and filed a complaint with the city.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz contacted the city regarding the complaint. The city’s health official couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case due to the open investigation.

“Convenience stores, chain stores, they'll have products 50 percent off and it's typically items that are best by or use by dates. It does not necessarily mean that the product is expired, it just means that the quality characteristics is not going to be at the company's standards anymore, not necessarily meaning that they're going to get sick off of it,” says Joe Pedraza, a health official with the city of Weslaco.

Anyone with a concern about possible expired food can file an official complaint with their respective city’s code enforcement.

