RGVFC Signs Midfielder Kuzain

he Rio Grande Valley FC Toros announced today the signing of midfielder Wan Kuzain for the 2021 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

“We are thrilled to bring Wan to our club because he is an extremely talented player that has experience not only in the USL but also in MLS with Sporting Kansas City,” said Wilmer Cabrera, Toros Head Coach and Sporting Director. “Despite his youth, we believe he can be a good pillar for our team to build a good style of play and we are sure he could become in a player that impacts the game in a remarkable way for the Toros”

Kuzain (pronounced COO-zane) most recently competed for Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer (MLS) during the 2020 campaign but did not see any action. The Malaysian native appeared in one match with on loan with the Championship’s Sporting Kansas City II.

During the 2019 season, the 22-year-old appeared in 25 matchups with SKC II and scored one goal and contributed two assists. Kuzain also dressed in five matches with Sporting Kansas City II, but did not see minutes.

Kuzain became the first Sporting KC Homegrown signed player to progress from the Sporting KC Academy to Sporting Kansas City II to the Sporting Kansas City in 2018.

During the 2018 season, Kuzain saw a total of 307 minutes in Major League Soccer, scoring one goal in six appearances, starting in three. He became the second-youngest player to score a regular season goal in Sporting SC history on June 3 in a 4-1 win against Minnesota United FC.

He started in two U.S. Open Cup matches and contributed one assist. In addition, Kuzain made 20 appearances with SKC II while scoring three goals. During the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the USL Championship Playoffs, Kuzain tallied a left-footed goal in a 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC.

Kuzain began his professional career in 2017 with the Sporting Kansas City II where he appeared in 12 matches in the regular season, including the 2017 USL Championship Final.