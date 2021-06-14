'Ride to Remember' honors fallen officers in McAllen and Mission

A group of motorcyclists traveling across the country made two special stops in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to honor fallen police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 2020.

The nonprofit organization Beyond the Call of Duty rode into Mission and McAllen as part of their “End of Watch Ride to Remember.”

In July 2020, Officer Ismael Chávez and Officer Edelmiro Garza were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The family and friends of the fallen officers were present as the motorcyclists paid tribute by speaking on the importance of remembering heroes lost in the line of duty.

The motorcyclists rode through McAllen with two photos of Officer Chávez and Officer Garza on the side of one of the vehicles in their cross country caravan.

The group also made a stop in mission earlier Monday morning, remembering Officer Jorge Cabrera who died from COVID-19.

